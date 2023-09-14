The “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” series will debut on Prime Video in 2024.

READ MORE: A Look Back At Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Chemistry In 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

The series follows John and Jane, who have given up their identities to be thrown together as partners – in espionage and in marriage — and is based on the 2005 film of the same name, which featured Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Each episode follows the couple as they embark on a new adventure and reach a new milestone in their relationship after being matched by an unidentified organisation.

Together with Maya Erskine, Glover will serve as the cast’s lead. Additionally starring are Parker Posey, Wagner Moura, Paul Dano, John Turturro, and Michaela Coel.

The series, whose launch date had previously been set for November 2023, is the most recent in a line of programs whose debut dates have been postponed because of the continuing Hollywood strikes.