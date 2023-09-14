James Corden and Harry Styles are making the world a better place, for both their fans and the environment.

The dynamic duo sent fans into a frenzy as they were spotted enjoying their time off together, once again; this time riding rented electric bikes in London, as seen in a fan-captured video shared to TikTok on Wednesday.

In the clip, set to Taylor Swift’s track “London Boy”, the longtime pals are stopped at a red light in the city’s bike lane outside of Dillons Coffee shop and Waterstones book store near University College London. Then, the pair — who are both dressed casually, donning sunglasses — simultaneously turn to look directly at the fan’s camera while nodding and smiling in sync to say hello.

The TikTok currently has over 5 million views and counting.

“Casually walking and then seeing Harry Styles and James Corden cycling,” the fan, who was shocked by the star spotting, wrote in the clip’s text overlay.

“Can’t believe this just happened!!” the user added in the caption.

Several fans of the English stars took to the comments, laughing and gushing over the epic star sighting.

“The sync is so bestfriend for years coded,” one fan wrote, while another commented: “The zoom and them turning their heads at the same time has me cackling.”

“I love that they’re getting to just vibe and relax,” one person noted as the two continue to enjoy time off following Corden wrapping “The Late Late Show” earlier this year — which ironically featured Styles in its emotional finale — and Styles having recently performed his final stop on his “Love On Tour” in Italy, which Corden attended and was spotted partying in the crowd.

Another fan suggested that the two were perhaps filming “Bike Lane Karaoke?”, pointing at Corden’s famous “Carpool Karaoke” series.

The sighting comes after Styles, 29, and Corden, 45, were seen grocery shopping together in London last month.