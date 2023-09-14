“Who’s ready for a reunion?”

Justin Timberlake is giving NSYNC fans a first look at the beloved boy band back in the studio together for the first time in over 20 years.

After it was confirmed earlier today that NSYNC will be releasing their first new song in over two decades for the upcoming soundtrack for “Trolls Band Together”, Justin Timberlake — who voice stars in the film as Branch — took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at how the opportunity arose and the boys recording their vocals for the track, titled “Better Place”.

The clip begins with Timberlake explaining to his fellow members Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Joey Fatone that he was seemingly approached to record a song for the animated film, to which he thought would be a good opportunity to reunite his former bandmates.

READ MORE: Top Moments From 2023 MTV VMAs: From That NSYNC Reunion To Megan Thee Stallion And Justin Timberlake’s Viral Backstage Meeting

“So many stars aligned… If we do this song, it’s a love letter to our fans,” he tells the boys. “I would be honoured to have the group on the song.”

Then, throughout the video, many of the upbeat song’s lyrics are teased. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long to hear the full song as Timberlake revealed in the caption that it’ll be released in two weeks.

“When the stars align… got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special,” the singer wrote in the caption. “Better Place is coming 9/29. LOVE Y’ALL”

READ MORE: Simu Liu Admits He Discovered His Love Of Music After Trying To Impress A Girl At School By Singing NSYNC

Ironically, “Trolls Band Together” is about Poppy (Anna Kendrick) discovering that Branch (Timberlake) was once part of her favourite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers — voiced by an ensemble cast including Eric André, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs and Troye Sivan — in which the Trolls then embark on a mission to reunite and save Troll Village’s legendary boy band.

Elsewhere in Timberlake’s Instagram video, he shares a sweet embrace at the end of the clip with Fatone upon the group finishing the song.

READ MORE: Nelly Furtado Admits Justin Timberlake And Timbaland Reunion Was ‘A Little Overdue’ But They’re ‘Just Happy To Be Doing It Now’

“I love you guys. That sh*t is epic man,” an emotional Timberlake gushes over the group’s upcoming track before the video concludes with the song’s lyrics, “I’m so excited to see you excited.”

NSYNC will take fans to a “Better Place” on Sept. 29 when their track drops ahead of the November 17 theatrical release of “Trolls Band Together”.