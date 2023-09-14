The “Drew Barrymore Show”‘s co-head writer, Cristina Kinon, is attempting to change her boss, Drew Barrymore’s decision to resume her daytime talk show on September 18.

While chatting with The Daily Beast, Kinon made efforts to send Barrymore a message after it was announced last week that the talk show would be returning amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which has since garnered backlash.

Although Barrymore, as a host, isn’t violating any SAG-AFTRA rules by returning to work, her talk show employs WGA writers like Kinon. As a result, it won’t be able to execute any writing work that the WGA covers.

“I personally understand that everybody has to make the best decision for themselves,” Kinon told the outlet. “I know that this show has a crew of hundreds of people who need to be paid, and I understand the perspective of wanting to protect your cast, your crew and your staff.”

In spite of that, the writer and producer explained why it’s necessary for Barrymore to comply with the strike.

“We’re standing with all of labor and all of the unions across the world, because that is how it works. Unions only work when you stick together with unions across the labor spectrum,” Kinon said.

Adversely, Barrymore’s decision to resume her CBS show seemingly led other shows to follow suit, including the network’s “The Talk” and HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher”, whom recently set their own returns without WGA writers. When Barrymore made her announcement, ABC’s “The View” was already airing new episodes.

“It is frustrating, because it will prolong the strike, and we just want it to end,” Kinon said of the ramifications of Barrymore’s decision.

“I don’t see how what I do is different from writing for a scripted show, or writing feature films—which I also do,” she continued. “We’re all trying to make a career out of writing, and the AMPTP is trying to slowly chip away at that. And they wouldn’t have anything without writers; writers are the seed of all of creation.”

Kinon added that she “would love to see” Barrymore and the show “stand in solidarity with us,” emphasizing that “it’s not too late” and encouraged other talk shows — whom are also returning to air — to reconsider “where they stand and stand in solidarity with the WGA.”

Kinon’s interview comes after “The Drew Barrymore Show” was met with striking members of the Writers Guild earlier this week, upon its mid-writers strike return.