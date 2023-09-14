The Poosh founder posted a video of her man jamming out on the drums, writing on her Instagram Story, “I miss my husband,” with a teary-eyed emoji, tagging Barker in the post.

Photo: Instagram/ @KourtneyKardash

The drummer replied to the post in his own story, writing, “I miss you my wife,” with a heart on fire emoji.

Barker returned to the Blink-182 tour earlier this week after previously rushing home for Kardashian’s medical emergency that required her to have urgent fetal surgery to save the life of their unborn son.

She previously thanked doctors for saving the life of her and Barker’s unborn son, writing on Instagram, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Barker’s impromptu trip back to the States caused multiple Blink-182 shows from the European leg of the group’s tour to get postponed.

Upon his return to the tour, Kardashian sent red roses to her husband on the road, which he shared a photo of earlier this week, writing, “My wife is the best @kourtneykardash.”

Following her time in the hospital, a source told ET that Kourtney was doing better and that her husband’s main priority was taking care of her.

“Kourtney is doing better and back at home. Kourtney is Travis’ main priority, especially throughout her pregnancy, and he would drop anything for her,” the source said. “They are true partners and always make sure to be there for each other. She was grateful to have him by her side during this time.”

Kardashian is the mother of Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. The “Rock Show” drummer is the father of Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Shana Moakler. Travis also raised his ex-wife’s oldest child, 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2022 — announced they were expecting their first child together in June. They later shared that they were having a “little drummer boy.”

Blink-182’s European leg of the tour is set to wrap in mid-October and will be followed by two dates in Las Vegas, Nevada. After that, the group will take a break until February, presumably for Travis to enjoy time with his newborn son. The entire tour is expected to wrap in April 2024.

A source recently spoke to ET about Kardashian’s evolving relationship with Disick. Watch the clip below for more.

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Why Travis Barker Skipped the MTV VMAs Despite Blink-182’s Nomination

Travis Barker Returns to Blink-182 Tour Following Kourtney Kardashian’s Urgent Fetal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Unborn Baby’s Life Was Saved: Her Road to Parenthood With Travis Barker