Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, watch a sitting volleyball match at the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, Germany, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Prince Harry is celebrating his 39th birthday in style.

The Duke of Sussex is currently in Düsseldorf, Germany with his wife Meghan Markle for the 2023 Invictus Games.

On Thursday, the night before his birthday, Harry and Meghan headed to a traditional bar to eat bratwurst sausage and wiener schnitzel with red cabbage and mashed potato.

According to the MailOnline, Harry washed down the food with six half-pints of beer, while Meghan just had one at the Im Goldenen Kessel restaurant.

Bar staff told the publication Harry and Meghan were “lovely” and left a “big tip.”

Those inside the bar were reportedly asked not to take pictures, but diners said the Duke was “laughing and joking as the food arrived at his table.”

He was also treated to a white chocolate birthday cake at the end of the meal, while everyone sang “Happy Birthday”.

Harry and Meghan made sure to pose for photographs with the owner of the restaurant, Thea Ungermann, and head waiter, Frank Wackers, who has worked there for 38 years.

Ungermann told the publication: “Harry was a lovely man and was having a very jolly time. Meghan was lovely.”

Harry’s party was said to have taken up two tables and had been served by Wackers, who revealed the group enjoyed wiener schnitzel, pork knuckle, sausage and plates of roast and mashed potato.

Wackers said: “They were very happy. He is a lovely man, and they were so nice,” adding that Harry’s bodyguard questioned what the beer was like.

He recalled, “He said that he would kill me if the beer was bad, but I know he was joking.”

A source said of the evening, “They drank local beer and ate family style dishes to experience a true German meal. Everyone was incredibly friendly, especially the waiters pictured in the photograph online.

“They did not dine in a private space and were in joyful spirits, toasting and laughing with the team.”

Ungermann added: “The couple were very relaxed, they drank our beer, Schumacher Alt – it’s the same beer they are serving at the Invictus Games.

“Harry and Meghan sat next to each other during the meal. I had goosebumps when they walked into the restaurant, I had watched his speech on the stage at the Invictus Games and couldn’t believe he was in my restaurant. Prince Harry was so lovely and gave me a hug.”

The Invictus Games crowd also sang “Happy Birthday” to Harry as he watched the Poland vs. Germany volleyball game on Friday, People reported.