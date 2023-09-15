Click to share this via email

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are reportedly going to be saying “I do” again this weekend.

According to TMZ, the pair will be renewing their vows at Lake Como, Italy, which is where they tied the knot 10 years ago.

Sources told the publication there’s going to be a star-studded guest list, but didn’t confirm exactly who would be attending.

There’s reportedly going to be a cocktail party on Friday featuring food and games, before guests will attend the vow renewal ceremony on Saturday. They’ll then finish off the weekend with a pool party on Sunday, TMZ stated.

The couple reportedly don’t have a gift registry.

Teigen and Legend married on Sept. 14, 2013. Back in June, they revealed they’d welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, just five months after Teigen gave birth to baby daughter Esti.

Teigen and Legend also share daughter Luna, 7, and son Miles, 5.