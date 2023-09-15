Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The supermodels are making a comeback.

At Thursday’s Vogue World event kicking off London Fashion Week, models Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell brought the heat.

READ MORE: ‘The Super Models’: Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington Tell Their Stories In Event Docuseries

The four icons of the ’90s reunited to close out the show, walking out to Annie Lennox performing a “Sweet Dreams” medley.

Christy Turlington Burns, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Campbell, and Cindy Crawford close #VogueWorld 2023 in a fashion finale for the ages: https://t.co/17ABY2lohh pic.twitter.com/Frsqb38PkX — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 14, 2023

Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington were all in metallic dresses, while Campbell donned a forest green dress.

The foursome strutted out on the runway before doing a walk around the audience as Lennox performed.

Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington’s runway reunion comes ahead of the premiere of their new Apple TV+ docuseries “The Super Models”, debuting Sept. 20.

The series looks at the world of elite modelling in its ’90s heyday, focusing on the four icons.

READ MORE: ‘The Super Models’ Trailer: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista And Christy Turlington Spotlight Their Remarkable Careers

Last month, the four supermodels also reunited on the cover of Vogue‘s 2023 September Issue,

“My reaction was, is this really happening?” Campbell said in a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot. “Just to get us all together shooting with Edward [Enninful] and Anna [Wintour], it was a joy.”

Crawford added, “One of my favorite things about the fashion industry is these friendships from people all over the world. The hair, the makeup, Edward, it really is like your second family.”