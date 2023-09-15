Click to share this via email

Beyoncé performed in Vancouver on Monday night, the latest stop in her Renaissance World Tour.

After entertaining more than 54,000 fans at Vancouver’s BC Place, she took to Instagram to share photos from the show, along with some taken backstage.

In the pics, she wears a black semi-sheer beaded mini-dress, accented with thigh-high boots and black leather gloves extending past her elbows.

Previously, Queen Bey shared other photos taken in conjunction with that Vancouver show.