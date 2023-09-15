Click to share this via email

SZA dropped a surprise new track on Friday.

The singer is set to release her collaboration with Drake at noon ET, but before that, she unveiled her “Snooze” remix with Justin Bieber.

“Ps. forgot to mention this lmao ‘Snooze’ Acoustic ft @Justinbieber out now 🤓,” the SOS singer wrote on social media.

The acoustic version of the track comes after SZA unveiled the star-studded music video, also featuring Bieber, for “Snooze” last month.

Bieber took to his Instagram Story to share an array of behind-the-scenes clips from his SZA collab.

Credit: Instagram/Justin Bieber

SZA’s surprise release came as Drake teased their collab, confirming the track would be called “Slime You Out”.

Credit: Instagram/Drake

The Canadian rapper took to his Instagram Story to share a FaceTime snap, revealing the release time and track name after previously sharing the artwork.

The cover art features Halle Berry being slimed at the Kids Choice Awards back in 2012.