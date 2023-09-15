Click to share this via email

Naomi Watts is very happy for her ex.

On Wednesday, Liev Schreiber announced that he and wife Taylor Neisen welcomed a new baby daughter in late August.

“So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here,” Schreiber wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of his baby’s hand and foot.

In the comments on her ex’s post, Watts wrote, “We love baby Hazel!! 🙌🙌🙌.”

The “Mulholland Drive” star was with Schreiber for 11 years, sharing two teenage children together, before splitting in 2016.

In the years since, the pair have appeared on good terms, including getting together for their daughter Kai’s graduation last year.

Watts shared a photo of them together, along with her partner Bill Crudup and Neisen, on Instagram at the time, captioning the post with the hashtag, “#modernfamily.”