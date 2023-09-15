Shakira and Tiffany Haddish attend the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Tiffany Haddish tried her hardest to get Shakira’s attention at the MTV VMAs on Tuesday, but the singer was seemingly having none of it.

In one video that’s been doing the rounds online, the “Girls Trip” actress could be seen yelling “Shakira! Shakira! Shakira!” at the “Hips Don’t Lie” musician, but she failed to look back.

Haddish then followed her, but again, wasn’t successful in getting her attention.

Hilarious snaps show Haddish crashing Shakira’s photos from inside the event, with the actress even photobombing one shot of Shakira holding her awards.

The pair did end up getting one photo together, with Haddish looking thrilled as she stood by Shakira.

Another photo shows the two posing with Karol G, as Shakira seemingly gives some side-eye to Haddish.

The “She Wolf” singer delivered an epic performance of her biggest hits during the star-studded bash as she was honoured with the Video Vanguard Award.

Shakira also walked away with the Best Collaboration gong for “TQG” with Karol G.