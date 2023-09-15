Dolly Parton’s classic hit “I Will Always Love You” became a huge smash for Whitney Houston, but in a new interview with BBC2 radio she revealed the song’s history with another singer who is arguably even more iconic: Elvis Presley.

According to Parton, after Presley’s divorce from wife Priscilla Presley had been finalized, as the exes were walking down the steps of the courthouse, he sang the song to her.

“See, Elvis loved the song.”

In fact, she revealed, Presley loved the song so much that he was eager to record it — until his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, stepped in and kiboshed that plan.

“In fact, I talked to Priscilla not very long ago. She said, ‘You know, Elvis sang that song to me when we were walking down the courthouse steps when we got divorced,'” she continued.

“He loved the song, wanted to do it, had it worked up, they’d already called me to come down to the studio to meet him, and to be part and hear the song,” she added.

“And the night before, Colonel Tom Parker calls me and says, “Well, you know we don’t record anything with Elvis unless we have publishing on it, or at least half the publishing,” Parton explained.

‘Well, I said, because I had a No. 1 song on it, I said, ‘This is the most important copyright in my whole publishing company, and I can’t do that,'” she recalled.

Parker refused to budge, and so did Parton; as a result, she said that Presley was “heartbroken” that he wasn’t able to record his own version of it.

In her upcoming Rockstar album, Parton offers a tribute to Presley, featuring Presley’s one-time backing vocalists the Jordanaires.

“But I wrote a song, 20 some years ago, had the Jordanaires, I wrote a song called ‘I Dreamed About Elvis’. It’s in this album,” she divulged.

“I had Ronnie McDowell, who, he actually used to work on the road with Elvis but he sounds just like him, so I wrote a song and I dreamed that Elvis was singing the song ‘I Will Always Love You’,” she added. “So I wrote a whole song about Elvis and then when we did ‘I Will Always Love You’, and it’s in this album.”

Dolly Parton’s Rockstar drops Nov. 17.