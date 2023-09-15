Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Diddy and Justin Bieber perform at the SOS Saving Ourselves telethon for the rebuilding of Haiti, in Miami on February 5, 2010.

Justin Bieber and Diddy just unveiled their new collab “Moments”, but teaming up wasn’t always an option.

The Canadian hitmaker took to his Instagram Story on Friday to recall how Diddy once rejected one of his songs when he was younger.

Bieber wrote, “I remember going to my brother Diddy’s office to pitch him a song I wrote for him when I was like 14, sadly the song was trash haha and it would be a hard no from him.

“Fast forward to a few years ago Puff asked if I would freestyle something for his upcoming love album. Wild full circle moment, love you @diddy.”

READ MORE: Diddy’s Kids Join Him Onstage For 2023 MTV VMAs Performance As He Receives Global Icon Award

Credit: Instagram/Justin Bieber

Diddy just released his fifth studio album The Love Album: Off The Grid, featuring the Bieber collab.

The star-studded release also includes The Weeknd, 21 Savage, French Montana, Burna Boy, Kehlani, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend, Babyface Mary J. Blige and more collabs.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Shares Adorable Post For Hailey Bieber To Mark 5-Year Wedding Anniversary: ‘You Have Captivated My Heart’

Bieber featured in a surprise release from SZA on Friday, as well.

The SOS hitmaker dropped her “Snooze” acoustic remix ahead of the release of her collab with Drake, titled “Slime You Out”.