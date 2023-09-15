Click to share this via email

Tom Girardi is showing his hostility in court.

On Wednesday, the 84-year-old former attorney attended the third day of his mental competency hearing ahead of his fraud trial, and directly insulted the federal prosecutor.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Girardi was heard muttering, “f**k you,” to Assistant U.S. Atty. Ali Moghaddas.

“Your honour, I want the record to make clear that the defendant said ‘f**k you’ to me,” Moghaddas told the judge.

Though Girardi’s comment was not audible to most in the courtroom, his defense attorney did not dispute the account.

While cross-examining a forensic neuropsychologist Stacey Wood, the prosecutor brought up Girardi’s comment, asking what it demonstrated about his present-day capacity.

“It’s certainly rude and inappropriate,” Wood responded. “You deserve our respect.”

Girardi is under a federal indictment on charges of embezzling $18 million from clients in an alleged decades-long Ponzi scheme.

In 2021, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, but one of his physicians testified at the hearing that despite the initial diagnosis, he no longer believes Girardi has the degenerative disease.

Girardi was formerly married to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne and appeared in several episodes himself.