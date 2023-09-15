Martin Scorsese’s “The Last Temptation of Christ” stirred up no end of controversy when it was released in 1988, met with protests and condemned by religious groups, while a terrorist attack in a Paris theatre showing the film injured 13 people.

Recently, however, Scorsese announced he’s planning another film about Jesus, which promises to be far less controversial.

“I don’t know what you’d call it. It wouldn’t be a straight narrative.”

Earlier this year, Scorsese met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, in response to the Pontiff’s appeal to artists to use their gifts in furtherance of faith.

“I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: By imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus,” Scorsese said at the time. “And I’m about to start making it.”

In a new interview with Time, Scorsese offered more details about the project, revealing it would be a continuation of sorts of his 2016 film “Silence”, focusing on two Jesuit priests who travel to Japan in search of their mentor, who’s rumoured to have turned his back on the church.

“I don’t know what it’s going to be, exactly,” Scorsese said of the still-untitled project.

“I don’t know what you’d call it. It wouldn’t be a straight narrative,” he added, suggesting it would build on some of the themes explored in “Silence”. “But there would be staged scenes. And I’d be in it.”

Scorsese’s latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, hits theatres Oct. 20, and will subsequently stream on Apple TV+ at a yet-to-be-announced date.