Joe Manganiello has been pictured leaving the gym with actress Caitlin O’Connor following his split from ex-wife Sofía Vergara.

Manganiello, 46, and O’Connor, 33, were snapped leaving Gold’s Gym in Venice, California on Wednesday, walking side by side before getting into the actor’s car.

The images shared by Page Six showed O’Connor donning a cropped blue sweater and black leggings, while Manganiello showed off his muscles in a tank top and shorts.

READ MORE: Sofía Vergara Walks Off ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stage After Howie Mandel Jokes About Her Single Status Again

It was revealed in July that Manganiello and Vergara had called it quits after seven years of marriage. Manganiello then filed for divorce on July 19.

The pair announced their decision to split in a statement to Page Six.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the joint statement read. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

READ MORE: Sofía Vergara Details Her Epic Summer Of Concerts After Joe Manganiello Split

A source told ET at the time that “Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives.”

The insider shared, “They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones.

“Sofía has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home.”