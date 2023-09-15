Josh Duhamel is grateful for the relationship he has with his ex-wife, Fergie. After Fergie publicly showed her support for Duhamel and his new wife, Audra Mari, after they announced they’re expecting a child together, Duhamel opened up about the exchange.

“Thankfully Fergie’s an amazing woman, she really is,” the 50-year-old actor said during an interview on “The Jess Cagle Show”. “She’s taken Audra in. It could be much worse. That’s the thing, you never know how these things are going to go. But because she’s such a kind-hearted person, she really, truly is, she only has love for Audra. I can’t believe how excited she is for us. It could be a lot worse. I’ve seen it. I’ve lived it. And thankfully we have a really civil situation.”

After Duhamel and Mari, 29, shared that they were expecting their first child together, Fergie, who shares 10-year-old son Axl with Duhamel, commented on the post, “I am truly happy for you guys🥰🥰 Axl can’t wait to be a big brother.”

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari. — Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

During the interview, Duhamel shared that he hopes that this new baby won’t be his last with Mari.

“I get to do this again and hopefully again after that,” he said. “Axl’s going to be a great older brother. Audra’s going to be a great mother, very blessed.”

He also quipped about his advanced age, adding, “I’m jumping back in at this ripe old age. I’m doing it. To me, that’s what it’s about. I’m meant to be a dad.”

Fergie and Josh tied the knot in 2009 and announced their split in 2017. The next year, Fergie filed for divorce from Josh, two years after their initial announcement.

When ET spoke to Fergie in June 2018, she opened up about what it’s like co-parenting with Josh.

“We split it up really balanced,” she said. “We’re all love and we love each other. We’re all cool and just a family. I have a good co-parenting partner, so we work it out.”

Josh echoed his ex’s words, telling ET days later that they “get along great.”

“We just love our kid and want the best for him,” he said. “Fergie and I get along great. We have a lot of love and there’s no reason to not do the best we can to raise our kid. He’s no. 1.”

The pair officially settled their divorce in December 2019. Duhamel got engaged to Mari in January 2022, and Fergie was quick to share her congrats to the happy couple.

Mari and Duhamel celebrated their first anniversary on September 10, and the actor recently opened up to ET about his excitement over baby no. 2.

“I’m very excited about it, I really am,” he told ET’s Rachel Smith. “And so is [my wife], so is my son. We’re very lucky and all we can hope for is a healthy baby.”

