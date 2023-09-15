Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Travis Kelce isn’t sweating the rumour mill.

On this week’s “Thursday Night Football”, Jason Kelce was asked about his fellow NFL star brother’s rumoured relationship with Taylor Swift.

READ MORE: The Truth About Taylor Swift & NFL Star Travis Kelce Rumoured Romance

“So you talk about family, I have a 15-year-old daughter, and she’s a big fan of a certain pop star, and you have a family member — a brother — and I’ve been hearing rumours, maybe some stuff. Can you comment?” Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez asked Jason.

“I’ve seen these rumours, I cannot comment,” the Eagles centre said.

Analyst Richard Sherman interjected, “What are we going on TMZ? What are we doing?!”

READ MORE: Travis Kelce Tried And Failed To Give Taylor Swift His Number: ‘A Little Butthurt’

Gonzales explained that he was just asking about the Travis rumours for his daughter.

“Ever since ‘Catching Kelce,’ everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” Jason said, referring to his brother’s dating show. “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun.”

He added, “We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Earlier this week, a source told ET that despite reports that Travis and Swift have been “quietly hanging out” for weeks, they are “not officially dating.”