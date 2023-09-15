Click to share this via email

Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore tour is getting even bigger.

On Friday, the “Vampire” singer announced 18 new dates on her GUTS World Tour, including additional shows in Montreal and Toronto.

“my GUTS world tour just added 18 new dates!” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “fans who already registered can update their show preference to one of the new dates.”

Rodrigo had previously announced dates in Montreal and Toronto on March 26 and 29, 2024, respectively, as well as Vancouver on August 9.

Now, Canadian fans will also get to see the singer perform in Montreal on March 27 and in Toronto on March 30.

Along with the new Canadian dates, Rodrigo also added additional shows in Chicago, Boston, New York, Manchester, Glasgow, London, Birmingham, Amsterdam, Paris, San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles.

The tour announcement comes after the release of Rodrigo’s second album, GUTS, last Friday.