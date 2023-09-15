Click to share this via email

Kevin Bacon has a lot of admiration for Taylor Swift.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight” with Jessica Shaw, the actor revealed he would love to perform with the pop superstar.

Talking about getting to perform recently with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden, Bacon was asked which artist would be next on his “No F**king Way” list, which he explained is a step above even a bucket list.

“NFW list,” Bacon said, “Taylor. That’s obviously the right answer.”

Asked if he got to see her Eras Tour show in New York, Bacon admitted, “I’ve never seen her. No, I haven’t seen her. I really need to.”

The actor continued, “I really do admire her though. I think she’s a great songwriter and I think that what she’s done with just her messaging and the messages she gives to young women, it’s just, it’s awesome.”

While performing with Swift might not happen, Shaw suggested the singer could appear on Bacon’s new podcast.

“I hope so,” he said, addressing Swift, “Hey, if you’re listening, come on.”

Since 1995, the actor has been in a band with his brother Michael, under the name The Bacon Brothers.