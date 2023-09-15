Tate McRae has performed around the world but she gets nervous when thinking about taking to the stage in her hometown of Calgary.

The Canadian hitmaker just released her new music video for “Greedy”, with McRae driving a Zamboni around an ice rink in the clip, as well as dancing in a hockey locker room.

During a chat with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, McRae spoke about the video, as well as admitting that playing Calgary would be super nerve-wracking for her.

“The most stressful crowd I could ever imagine is, like, my hometown (Calgary).”

McRae shared, “I feel like that’s the most stressful crowd I could ever imagine is, like, my hometown. Just, like, the thought of my friends, my brother’s friends, my dad’s friends — it just weirds me out.

“It’s. like. a very out of body experience when you’re on stage, like, I’m a little different than I am at a dinner party in Calgary.”

“One day I’ll come back to Calgary.”

The singer — who is currently on her North American “ARE WE FLYING TOUR” — went on, “It’s like a different side of me. So I think people would be like, ‘Oh, this is interesting…’ You know what mean? It would just be weird. But one day I’ll come back to Calgary.”

McRae insisted, “One day I’m just waiting for the perfect moment.”

The musician also spoke about where the idea to ride a Zamboni came from, telling Bustamante: “Well, so me and my creative director, we’re sitting in a Matcha shop and [I’m] like, ‘Okay, what are we going to do with the song?’

“Brainstorm, we could do it in the club, you know, we could do it in a restaurant and we’re like, ‘No, no, no, no.’

“And then I’m like, ‘I need to drive a Zamboni.’ And he’s like, ‘What?’ I’m like, ‘I literally think I just have to drive a Zamboni.’ And I just had this, like, vision of a super slow Zamboni going across the rink.

“And I’m like, ‘That would be so epic,’ so I had to take lessons. I had like a guy sitting next to me for safety, it was a full ordeal,” she added, joking that she’s now “a professional Zamboni driver.”