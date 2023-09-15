Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness are separating after 27 years of marriage.

They confirmed the news in a statement to People, insisting the split is an amicable one.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” their statement reads.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” the statement continued.

Signed by “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” the statement concludes by declaring, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Jackman and Furness wed in 1996, and share two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

They met back in 1995 when they were cast in the Australian TV miniseries “Corelli”, when Furness — who is 13 years Jackman’s senior — was already an established star in their native Australia, while he had only recently graduated from drama school.

Earlier this year, the spouses celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary, with Jackson sharing a sweet tribute to Furness on Instagram.