Amy Schumer has responded to the headlines about that Nicole Kidman joke.

The comedian recently commented on a photo of Kidman at the U.S. Open, writing of her stance, “This how human sit.”

Schumer then faced backlash online for criticizing Kidman’s appearance.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Appears To Mock Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Amid Danny Masterson Controversy After Being Accused Of Cyberbullying Nicole Kidman

The “Trainwreck” actress has now taken to social media to comment on the outrage, writing: “I hope everyone is okay and takes a deep breath including all of the think pieces written on this. You guys good?

“To all of the people who commented on me. I’m so sorry I’m not prettier. Please forgive me. I apologize. It wasn’t even a slow news day.

“North Korea and Russia are getting too close for comfort. There are deadly storms sweeping our world and a man was convicted of rape,” she added, appearing to reference Danny Masterson’s sentencing.

Schumer went on, “But what got your goat was me saying that Nicole kidmans pose was not human like. Breathe y’all. To the people who write hateful things below I forgive you as a mother, a woman and most importantly as someone who also likes hot goss. Have a good weekend.”

She also said in the post that she was “not making fun” of how Kidman looks, insisting the actress “is beautiful and one of the most incredible actors of all time.”

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Has A Delightful Take On ‘Barbie’ After Overcoming Past ‘Creative Differences’

This isn’t the first time Schumer has commented on the post that sparked controversy, with her sharing and deleting a message earlier this week.

She wrote, “I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien.

“I will be asking the cast of that 70s show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness,” adding #takingtimetoheal after appearing to take a swipe at Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher writing letters in support of their “That ’70s Show” co-star Masterson ahead of his sentencing for rape.

See more from Kunis and Kutcher’s apology about the Masterson controversy in the clip below.