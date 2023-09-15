A new profile on comedian Hasan Minhaj alleges that many anecdotes he recounted in his various comedy specials and Netflix series, “Patriot Act” — with Minaj seemingly acknowledging that to be the case.

In the New Yorker piece, writer Clare Malone notes that while comedians will offer exaggerate an event for comedic impact, she runs through several stories Minhaj used that simply never happened.

“Yes, a letter with powder was sent to my apartment that almost harmed my daughter.”

Following the story’s publication, Minhaj issued a response to The Hollywood Reporter saying “All my standup stories are based on events that happened to me.”

“Yes, I was rejected from going to prom because of my race,” he added. “Yes, a letter with powder was sent to my apartment that almost harmed my daughter. Yes, I had an interaction with law enforcement during the war on terror. Yes, I had varicocele repair surgery, so we could get pregnant. Yes, I roasted Jared Kushner to his face. I use the tools of standup comedy — hyperbole, changing names and locations, and compressing timelines to tell entertaining stories.”

In the piece for the New Yorker, Malone talks about Minhaj’s story on an FBI informant who had infiltrated the mosque he and his family attended and how he later saw him placed under arrest on television. Another involved a story Minhaj recounted about an envelope sent to his home that contained white powder, which spilled on his young daughter, which he’d feared was anthrax but turned out to be harmless.

READ MORE: Hasan Minhaj Testifies Before Congress About Student Debt Crisis That’s Seeing Fans Beg Taylor Swift To Pay Off Their Loans

In her investigation, however, Malone spoke with “Patriot Act” staffers and others — including the FBI informant, Craig Monteilh, who insisted he’d never been to that mosque and had never met Minhaj. “I have no idea why he would do that,” Monteilh told Malone, confirming none of what Minaj described had happened.

“When we met on a recent afternoon, at a comedy club in the West Village, Minhaj acknowledged, for the first time, that many of the anecdotes he related in his Netflix specials were untrue,” she wrote.

However, Minhaj provided a rationalization. “Every story in my style is built around a seed of truth,” he said. “My comedy Arnold Palmer is seventy per cent emotional truth — this happened — and then 30 per cent hyperbole, exaggeration, fiction.”

READ MORE: Hasan Minhaj Among Top Contenders To Host ‘The Daily Show’

Asked if he felt he’d “manipulated his audience,” he responded, “No, I don’t think I’m manipulating. I think they are coming for the emotional roller-coaster ride. To the people that are, like, ‘Yo, that is way too crazy to happen,’ I don’t care because yes, f**k yes — that’s the point.”

While Minhaj conceded he’d fabricated those anecdotes, he insisted they were “grounded in truth,” even if what he said happened to him actually hadn’t.

READ MORE: Hasan Minhaj Hilariously Watches Videos Of People Impersonating Him

“I think what I’m ultimately trying to do is highlight all of those stories,” he said. “Building to what I think is a pointed argument,” as opposed to a “pointless riff” of jokes.

In terms of his standup comedy, he declared that “the emotional truth is first. The factual truth is secondary.”