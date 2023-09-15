Click to share this via email

Making out is just part of the job.

This week, actress Sophie Turner was spotted kissing actor Frank Dillane, but it was all for a scene in TV series they’re working on together.

The co-stars were seen splashing around in the water on a beach in Spain, and embracing and locking lips, all while the camera crews filmed them for the scene.

Sophie Turner and Frank Dillane – Photo: GTres / Click News And Media / SplashNews.com

Turner and Dillane, best known for his role on “Fear the Walking Dead”, are starring together in the upcoming British series “Joan”.

Frank Dillane – Photo: Rich Fury/Invision/AP

In the show, Turner stars as infamous ’80s jewel thief Joan Harrington, with Dillane playing her husband.

The photos from the set were taken amid Turner’s divorce from husband Joe Jonas.

Jonas filed for divorce last week, and has asked for joint custody of their two young children.