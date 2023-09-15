Drew Barrymore is speaking out after facing backlash over her decision to resume her daytime talk show amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The actress revealed over the weekend that her talk show would be returning.

Despite staying quiet about the criticism up until now, Barrymore then took to Instagram on Friday to share a video talking to camera.

“I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK.”

She admitted, “I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK.

“I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn’t a PR protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions.

“I know there’s nothing I can do that will make this OK for those that it’s not OK with… I fully accept that. I fully understand that,” she added.

READ MORE: The ‘Drew Barrymore Show”s Co-Head Writer Pleads Drew To ‘Stand In Solidarity’ With The WGA, Says Show’s Return ‘Will Prolong The Strike’

“This is bigger than me and there are other people’s jobs on the line.”

Barrymore continued, “There are so many reasons why this is so complex and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone, it’s not who I am.

“I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life and this is one of them,” she added, getting emotional.

She said, “I deeply apologize to writers,” as well as to unions, adding that “when things are so tough” it’s “hard to make decisions.”

The “50 First Dates” star explained why she wanted to resume the show amid the strikes, insisting: “This is bigger than me and there are other people’s jobs on the line,” adding that she “just wanted to make a show that was there for people in sensitive times.”

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Dropped As National Book Awards Host After Her Talk Show Resumes During Strike

Barrymore also commented on the fact they were able to launch a show during a horrific time like the pandemic, so she wanted to be there for people that way again this time.

Barrymore’s show was met with protesters as it returned to the studio on Monday to film two episodes of the upcoming fourth season.

The protesters gathered outside New York’s CBS Broadcast Center, attempting to prevent Barrymore and her guests from crossing their picket line.

Nonetheless, their efforts didn’t stop the show from going on as the daytime talk show host and her unknown guests snuck in through the back of the blocks-long CBS complex.

Barrymore had previously posted:

See more on the backlash Barrymore’s been facing in the clip below.