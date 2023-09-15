Seeing Olivia Rodrigo isn’t such a bad idea for Tate McRae, who dubs the GUTS hitmaker her BFF.

“We’re just like best friends. She’s like one of my closest friends in L.A., So, um, we just chill. Hang out.”

The multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter — who recently starred in Rodrigo’s music video for “bad idea right?” — said the two love to hang out together when their busy schedules aren’t keeping them apart.

Fortunately for the dynamic duo, having McRae star in “bad idea right?” — which also features Rodrigo’s pals, “The Boogeyman” actress Madison Hu, and Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s daughter, “The Bubble” star Iris Apatow — meant they got to hang out together on set, which included dancing in several TikToks.

@livbedumb bad idea right? video out on fridayyyyy featuring my favorite girlz ♬ dance by deyluvkirby – KiRBY

Rodrigo previously said she “had a ball making the music video with [her] friends” in an Instagram post, sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the 20-year-old popstars on set.

“So proud love u to death,” McRae commented on Rodrigo’s post last month.

On Friday, McRae released her new single and accompanying music video for “Greedy” amid her North American “Are We Flying Tour”, which kicked off earlier this month and just made two stops in Toronto earlier this week.

Cover art for “Greedy” by Tate McRae. — Photo: Beth Saravo

The “She’s all i wanna be” hitmaker shared that she’s trying “to read more” in her spare time on tour, admitting “it’s definitely hard because sometimes I just sit backstage and eat snacks, scrolling on TikTok.”

She explained how “trying to be productive” is “better for my mental health on tour.”

Tate McRae — Photo: Beth Saravo

“I try to go on walks, go outside, not drive myself insane inside the venue all day. [It] helps a lot afterwards on stage, I feel so much better,” she said.

McRae is on the road until October 13, when she wraps her tour in Seattle. “Greedy” marks the first taste of new music from the star following her hit collab with Tiësto on “10:35″.