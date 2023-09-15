Jessica Chastain is shutting down rumours about her personality on set.

In an interview with IndieWire, the actress revealed that “Memory” director Michel Franco was warned that she would be a “diva” after winning her Oscar for Best Actress.

Chaistain went to film “Memory” very shortly after her win for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” last year.

“Because I have been doing bigger things sometimes and have gotten a lot of attention as of late, [there’s been the idea] that I would not be interested in being on a set without a trailer,” Chastain said. “We had the Oscars and I won for ‘Tammy Faye.’ Right after that, I showed up on set to do ‘Memory.’ Michel said that a lot of people told him, ‘Oh Jessica is going to leave your film because she just won an Oscar.’”

“Or that she is going to show up and be a nightmare and be a diva,” Franco added. “I told them, you don’t know half of it. She’s the opposite. She’s going to show up satisfied, happy and be productive. People are so afraid of actors. I don’t know why. The worst way to approach an actor or any person is with fear, and if you are pointing in the wrong direction then, yes, all your nightmares will come true.”

The director also said that the people who warned him about Chastain have remained skeptical, even after they worked together.

“They were all puzzled,” he said. “Like what are we going to do with this Oscar-winning actress?”

Chastain said, “I’m not doing a movie to be pampered. If I want to be pampered, I’ll go to a spa. I’m doing a film to work and to be creative. I don’t need to sit by myself in a trailer.”