In wake of the controversy surrounding Ashton Kutcher, the actor is stepping down from his role as chairman of the board of Thorn — the anti-child sex abuse organization he co-founded with his ex-wife Demi Moore in 2009.

Kutcher’s wife Mila Kunis is also stepping down from her role as an observer on the organization’s board. The couple’s decision comes amid outrage over their letters of support for former “That ’70s Show” co-star Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last week for raping two women two decades ago.

“Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences,” Kutcher, 45, wrote in a letter dated Sept. 14 to Thorn’s board, obtained by TIME.

READ MORE: Ashton Kutcher Faces More Backlash After Texting Fans ‘I Chose Love’ Amid Danny Masterson Controversy

“After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately,” he continued. “I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve.”

Kutcher — who raised over $1 million for Thorn last year by running the New York City marathon — then apologized to sexual assault victims, as well as advocates, for disappointing them.

“The mission must always be the priority and I want to offer my heartfelt apology to all victims of sexual violence and everyone at Thorn who I hurt by what I did,” he wrote. “And to the broader advocacy community, I am deeply sorry. I remain proud of what we have accomplished in the past decade and will continue to support Thorn’s work. Thank you for your tireless advocacy and dedication to this cause.”

In Kutcher’s letter of support for Masterson he praised his co-star and friend for being “an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being,” who helped him stay away from drugs. The “Your Place or Mine” star noted that Masterson “always treated people with decency, equality, and generosity”; however, the character letter wasn’t in Masterson’s favour. Kutcher and Kunis’ letters were eventually made public, to which Kutcher, more specifically, was met with backlash mainly because of his advocacy for victims of child-sex-trafficking.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Appears To Mock Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Amid Danny Masterson Controversy After Being Accused Of Cyberbullying Nicole Kidman

Thorn’s mission is “to build technology to defend children from sexual abuse,” per their website. The organization houses an engineering and data science team “focused solely on developing new technologies to combat online child sexual abuse.” Thier tools help law enforcement identify victims and aid tech companies in removing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online. Thye also offer parent resources to help prevent abuse.

“To date, Thorn has helped the tech industry remove over 2 million potential child sexual abuse files from the open web helping to end the cycle of abuse and stop revictimization,” Thorn said in a statement accepting Kutcher’s resignation. “We would not be the Thorn that we are today without Ashton’s contributions.”

READ MORE: Ashton Kutcher Under Fire Over Vulgar Comments About Teenage Hilary Duff In Resurfaced Clip

Kutcher’s full letter to Thorn’s board can be read below:

September 14, 2023

Thorn Board,

After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately. I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve.

As you know, I have worked for 15 years to fight for people who are sexually exploited. Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences. This is precisely what we have all worked to reverse over the last decade.

The mission must always be the priority and I want to offer my heartfelt apology to all victims of sexual violence and everyone at Thorn who I hurt by what I did. And to the broader advocacy community, I am deeply sorry. I remain proud of what we have accomplished in the past decade and will continue to support Thorn’s work. Thank you for your tireless advocacy and dedication to this cause.

Sincerely,

Ashton Kutcher