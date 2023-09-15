ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier recently caught up with Colombian singer Camilo, who discussed his recent collaboration with Punjabi singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh, the single “Palpita”.

“Palpita” was an instant hit and has garnered close to 9 million views since its release.

“I don’t speak Punjabi and he doesn’t speak Spanish and we hardly speak English – it’s like such an adventure.”

“Well, it was such an adventure of course,” Camilo said. “I’ve been following him for a long time. But we live very far from each other. So being able to be in the studio with him, create this from scratch, [from] an idea of a song, trying to communicate with each other in English – because I don’t speak Punjabi and he doesn’t speak Spanish and we hardly speak English – it’s like such an adventure, like exploring the sounds of his music and my music, his roots and my roots… It’s been one of my favourite moments in the studio. It was crazy.”

“My favourite part was trying to think outside of the box.”

‌In fact, Camilo admitted that combining their cultural differences was a big part of why they decided to collaborate in the first place. “I mean, being able to explore the identity of two very different human beings and starting to discover that we’re not that different… Starting to discover that the respect and the reverence and the love was the common area where we could meet,” he explained.

‌”I mean, the rhythm of the song is actually a little like the music of my country… the six-eight kind of feel, there’s something like that in my country but it’s far away from the sound of my country. It’s still very far away from the sound of his roots because they have this kind of sound in the south of India. But he’s Punjabi (in northern India), so this is very far away from his identity too. So, it was a huge adventure for the both of us. That was my favourite part, like trying to think outside of the box.”

‌Breaking those kind of cultural barriers, he added, was also part of what he called an “adventure.”

“It’s crazy, because there’s a lot of people in India singing ‘Palpita’ without actually knowing what Palpita means,” he explained. “Even though I don’t speak Punjabi, being able to record a verse in Punjabi, me singing it, it was such an adventure. And people know when you’re doing something from a side of like respect and love and honour and reverence and like how grateful I am to be able to try to sing in Punjabi. This is such an adventure. So, we’re connecting beyond language, beyond cultural circumstances. This is just like love and connection and happiness and I’ve been dreaming of having a bridge for my music to get to India. So, this is like the first step of it. So, I’m super excited.

When asked about his dream collaborations for the future, Camilo admits he’s set the bar high.‌

“I have to be very careful with that answer because I have the blessing of saying that every dream that I’ve had before of collaborating with someone, I’ve made it happen,” he said. “So, I would love to do a song with Ed Sheeran. I really admire him and I think he is awesome. And I would love to do something with John Mayer. Yes, I’m crazy about John Mayer. So, if not releasing a song, like write something or like jam with him or record something or that.”