Maren Morris is “taking an axe to the tree” that is rotting at the root — a metaphor in her new song “The Tree” about country music’s deep-rooted issues to grow with the times.

The singer, 33, dubs her new two-track EP The Bridge — released today — one of numerous metaphors she uses to imagine a path out of the country music industry, which made her a star.

“I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over. But it’s burning itself down without my help.”

On “The Tree”, Morris sings, “I’m done filling a cup with a hole in the bottom”; while “Get the Hell Out of Here” begins with the lyrics, “Watered the garden but forgot to fill the well/ I fed all my good intentions while I starved myself.”

Though the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter isn’t tired of writing music and playing guitar, she explains that her decision to leave country music is solely due to the industry’s reluctance to face its racist and misogynist history and its unwillingness to welcome more women, queer people and people of colour. That’s where The Bridge comes into play. The record represents Morris’ intentional and purposeful shift from her country success to wherever her career takes her next.

“The stories going on within country music right now, I’ve tried to avoid a lot of it at all costs. I feel very, very distanced from it,” she said.

Morris continued: “These songs are obviously the result of that — the aftermath of walking away from something that was really important to you and the betrayal that you felt very righteously. But also knowing there’s a thread of hope as you get to the other side.

“I hope it comes across that way,” she said, “because I truly was in a space of hope when I wrote the two songs, even though ‘Get the Hell Out of Here’ is really heavy. It’s about disarming that trauma and saying, ‘I can’t bail water out of this sinking ship anymore. It’s so futile. I choose happiness.'”

“The further you get into the country music business, that’s when you start to see the cracks.”

Though Morris acknowledged that being a white woman has benefitted her in the system — telling the publication, “Allyship begins with waking up from something really comfortable” — she’s never shied away from expressing her criticisms on stage and on social media. Last year, the Texas native got caught up in a gender identity clash with fellow country star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany. The drama wound up being discussed on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, where the conservative political host called Morris a “lunatic.”

She pokes fun at Carlson’s comment in “The Tree” music video with several “one night only” concert posters advertised on a brick wall that read: “Coming to our small town: Lunatic county music person Maren Morris.” The singer is even selling the posters on her merch website.

A snapshot from Maren Morris’ “The Tree” music video. — Photo: YouTube/ Maren Morris

Maren Morris’ “One Night Only” merchandise poster — Photo: shop.marenmorris.com

The video, which sees Morris strolling through a small ghost town while hearing “the sound of a new wind blowing,” also seemingly references Aldean’s recent racist-perceived video “Try That in a Small Town” with another sign in the video that welcomes visitors to the place “from sunrise to sundown.”

Additional signs featured on boarded-up buildings include one that reads “GO WOKE GO BROKE” and another that says, “DON’T TREAD ON ME.”

Morris went on to tell the L.A. Times that she’s “chosen to step outside out” a lot of the drama within the country music community.

“I’ve always been an asker of questions and a status quo challenger just by being a woman. So it wasn’t really even a choice,” she said of walking away from the genre. “I didn’t think of myself as a political artist. I just wrote songs about real life through a lens of deep respect for my country heroes. But the further you get into the country music business, that’s when you start to see the cracks. And once you see it, you can’t un-see it. So you start doing everything you can with the little power you have to make things better.

“But I’ve kind of said everything I can say,” Morris continued. “I always thought I’d have to do middle fingers in the air jumping out of an airplane, but I’m trying to mature here and realize I can just walk away from the parts of this that no longer make me happy.”

The Bridge marks Morris’ transition to Columbia Records from the label’s Nashville division. She’s currently working on her next LP with acclaimed pop producer Jack Antonoff, whom she recorded “Get the Hell Out of Here” with.