Vanessa Hudgens is opening up on the common misconception about her ethnic background.

In a new interview with Allure, the actress explains how people often assume she’s from a different ethnicity, ever since she found fame as a former Disney star 17 years ago.

“Obviously, I became famous for ‘High School Musical’,” she said of the widely-beloved musical/comedy while air quoting “famous.”

“And my character is Gabriella Montez, so everyone automatically assumed that I was Latina, and most people still do. And when I tell them I’m Filipino, they’re like, ‘What?!’” she explained. “You haven’t met my mother. I think that I’m quite ambiguous so people don’t really know.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens photographed inside East High’s gymnasium in “High School Musical” — Photo: Fred Hayes/ Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection

However, the “Spring Breakers” star told the magazine that she’s “doing everything that I can to let people know because I am proud.”

Hudgens, 34, famously portrayed Montez across all three “High School Musical” films from 2006 to 2008. It was recently revealed that the actress, alongside her former “HSM” co-stars Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale — whom were among the original franchise stars absent from the “HSM” reunion on the fourth and final season of the Disney spinoff, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” — were missing from the action due to their busy schedules, though bringing them back was seriously considered.