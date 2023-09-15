Vanessa Hudgens is opening up on the common misconception about her ethnic background.

In a new interview with Allure, the actress explains how people often assume she’s from a different ethnicity, ever since she found fame as a former Disney star 17 years ago.

READ MORE: Vanessa Hudgens On Planning Her Wedding To Cole Tucker: ‘I Kind Of Just Want To Elope’

“Obviously, I became famous for ‘High School Musical’,” she said of the widely-beloved musical/comedy while air quoting “famous.”

“And my character is Gabriella Montez, so everyone automatically assumed that I was Latina, and most people still do. And when I tell them I’m Filipino, they’re like, ‘What?!’” she explained. “You haven’t met my mother. I think that I’m quite ambiguous so people don’t really know.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens photographed inside East High’s gymnasium in “High School Musical”
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens photographed inside East High’s gymnasium in “High School Musical” — Photo: Fred Hayes/ Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection

READ MORE: Zac Efron Follows Vanessa Hudgens’ Lead With Trip Back To ‘High School Musical’’s East High

However, the “Spring Breakers” star told the magazine that she’s “doing everything that I can to let people know because I am proud.”

Hudgens, 34, famously portrayed Montez across all three “High School Musical” films from 2006 to 2008. It was recently revealed that the actress, alongside her former “HSM” co-stars Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale — whom were among the original franchise stars absent from the “HSM” reunion on the fourth and final season of the Disney spinoff, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” — were missing from the action due to their busy schedules, though bringing them back was seriously considered.