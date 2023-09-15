The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star plays Officer Karen in the upcoming TV film, ‘Buying Back My Daughter’.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix is putting Scandoval behind her, but still bringing the drama in an upcoming Lifetime movie.

On Friday, the network released the first trailer for the upcoming TV movie, “Buying Back My Daughter”, in which Madix has a supporting role.

The “Ripped From the Headlines” film is executive produced by and starring Meagan Good, and follows a couple’s teenage daughter who sneaks out of the house to attend a party, which soon escalates into a widespread search party spearheaded by Dana (Good) and the police. After almost a year of searching for her missing daughter, Alicia (Faith Wright), a mother’s intuition leads Dana to the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her daughter listed for sale. Dana and her husband, Curtis (Roger Cross), spring into action and attempt to “buy their daughter back” in order to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted Alicia and subjected her to unspeakable harm.

Madix plays Officer Karen, a police officer who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story. First look photos show the 37-year-old with her blonde hair pulled back in a polished ponytail as she rocks her cop uniform.

Ariana Madix in photos from the Lifetime original movie Buying Back my Daughter. Set to premiere this fall. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/NF9P2zByw4 — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) June 10, 2023

“Most runaways are found within 72 hours,” Madix’s character assures in the trailer, though Dana has a bad feeling, questioning, “And the ones that aren’t?”

Watch the trailer for the upcoming movie in the clip above.

Madix’s casting was announced in late March, on the heels of the scandal that saw her now-ex, Tom Sandoval, and friend, Raquel Leviss, become involved in an affair.