On the heels of Colombian singer Camilo’s latest collaboration with Punjabi singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh for “Palpita”, the musician reveals his dream collab.

“I would love to do a song with Ed Sheeran. I really admire him.”

“I have to be very careful with that answer because I have the blessing of saying that every dream that I’ve had before of collaborating with someone, I’ve made it happen,” the musician, 29, told ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier during a recent interview. “So, I would love to do a song with Ed Sheeran. I really admire him and I think he is awesome.”

But, thats not all. There’s more on Camilo’s bucket list.

“I’m crazy about John Mayer.”

The singer would also “love to do something with John Mayer.”

“Yes, I’m crazy about John Mayer,” he gushed over the “New Light” singer — someone he’s always wanted to work with.

If Camilo doesn’t get the opportunity to release a song with Mayer, he at least hopes he could “write something or jam with him” one day.

Over the last few years, Camilo has been fortunate to collaborate with the likes of Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Elsewhere during our interview with the songwriter, Camilo shared what it was like to work with Dosanjh for “Palpita”, calling the experience “an adventure.”