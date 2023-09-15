White, who marked the milestone on Thursday, said sobriety ‘taught me a lot about myself.’

Blac Chyna is reflecting on the one-year anniversary of her sobriety. The 35-year-old former reality TV star took to Instagram on Thursday to mark the milestone by sharing photos of her happy self along with the cake she celebrated with, which featured the three legacies of Alcoholics Anonymous — unity, recovery and service. Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, also shared that sobriety has taught her a lot about herself. “I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol,” she wrote in her caption. “This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety.” Chyna — who shares 10-year-old son, King Cairo, with ex Tyga and 6-year-old daughter, Dream, with ex Robert Kardashian — went on to thank everyone who “has been supporting me with this part of my journey.” She touted herself as “unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend.”

Over the last year, Chyna has been open about her self-care journey, which also includes undergoing numerous treatments to dissolve facial fillers and reversing her cosmetic surgeries, including breast reduction and removing silicone injections from her butt. Last month, Chyna spoke to ET about why she opted to undo these cosmetic procedures.

“You have to think about it like this… I could look at you and make any assumption right until you start speaking to me. So my thing is before you even start talking to me or give me a chance I want you to see, ‘OK this is a well-rounded woman,'” she said. “Not with these types of boobs and a big butt and the big lips. It put me in this category when that’s really not who I am internally.”

As for why she underwent the original procedures and opted to get several piercings and tattoos as well, she admitted that “it was always something to set a trend.”

More recently, Chyna spoke to ET at the season 2 premiere of Fox’s competition series, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”, and she said she’s “actually still healing.”

“I feel like it’s a process,” she said about her healing process. “It’s not just a one-time thing. We’re constantly changing and evolving as humans.”

As for what the competition taught her, Chyna said she learned “that I do have more patience than I actually thought I had.”

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” season 2 premieres Monday, Sept. 25 on Fox.

