Kevin Costner’s exit from “Yellowstone” will reportedly result in the death of his character, wealthy rancher John Dutton.

And when Dutton does shuffle off this mortal coil, Costner will have control over the manner in which that happens.

That’s the report coming from Puck, which claims that Costner’s “Yellowstone” contract contains a “moral death” clause, added during one of his contract negotiations.

According to the outlet, the clause “lists in general terms the various ways that Costner’s character can and can’t be killed off, including deaths that would cause shame or embarrassment to John Dutton — and, implicitly, to Costner and his family.”

As Puck points out, this is not a typical clause found in contracts of TV actors, but apparently granted to Costner due to the clout he held as the star of one of television’s most-watched shows.

Meanwhile, with Costner’s exit resulting in “Yellowstone” to end with Season 5, series creator Tayler Sheridan announced plans to continue the story with a “sequel” series starring Matthew McConaughey, presumably beginning after Dutton’s death.