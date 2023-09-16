Click to share this via email

Could you smell what The Rock was cooking?

That smell emanated from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, Sept. 15, during a taping of “WWE Smackdown”, when Dwayne Johnson surprised the crowd by making an unannounced return to the ring.

This marked his first time at a WWE event in four years; his last WWE appearance was during the “SmackDown” 20th anniversary show in October 2019.

Earlier that day, reported Fox News, Johnson was in nearby Boulder, for a daytime appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, and stepped into the ring that night.

When The Rock’s theme music, “If You Smell”, began blaring from the venue’s speakers, fans immediately went wild, with Johnson receiving thunderous applause when he made his entrance.

As footage posted by WWE on Twitter demonstrates, he took his time, basking in the applause, high-fiving fans, and even posing for a selfie.

Eventually, Johnson took the mic and being blasting wrestler Austin Theory, pointedly calling him an “a**hole,” and then leading the audience in a chant of “You are an a**hole.”

An enraged Theory then leapt into the ring, blindsiding The Rock with multiple punches before the latter turned things around by giving Theory a spinebuster.

When The Rock followed up with the People’s Elbow, it was all over.

Meanwhile, John Cena was also in attendance, and WWE posted video of the two former foes facing off.

In the clip, the two fiercely stare each other down before Johnson points at Cena.

“I see you trying to smile!” he says, with Cena nodding and then extending his hand.

“Welcome home,” Cena declares, with the two hugging as the audience cheered.