Keith Richards Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood of Rolling Stones pose backstage at Rolling Stones’ ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album launch event on September 6, 2023 in London United Kingdom.

After announcing the upcoming release of Hackney Diamonds, their first album of new music in 18 years, The Sun is reporting that The Rolling Stones are producing a new documentary chronicling the making of the LP.

In fact, a source tells the outlet that the band has enlisted the production company behind Hulu reality series “The Kardashians” to get the job done.

“Stones fans are in for a treat as they’re not only getting a new album, but a documentary film too,” a source told The Sun.

“The band have been working with Fulwell 73 on the production. They’re the team behind The Kardashians’ big deal with Hulu,” the source continued.

“The film will chart the band as they started working on the 12 tracks which appear on Hackney Diamonds,” the source explained.

“It will give followers an intimate and candid look at Mick, Keith and Ronnie as they work their magic in the studio, including the banter between them,” the source added.

“There will also be nods to Charlie Watts, as this is the first record the band have made since he passed away in 2021. It includes scenes from their big press event at the Hackney Empire too, where they premiered the video for ‘Angry’ with Sydney Sweeney,” noted the source, adding, “It’s a very slick production and it will be amazing when it’s edited and the final cut is complete.”

Hackney Diamonds drops Oct. 20.