Drake’s fans will have to wait a little bit longer than anticipated before hearing his new music.

On Friday, he shared a message via Instagram Story to announced that the release of his upcoming album, For All the Dogs, is being pushed back.

According to the new schedule, the album — which was originally slated to drop Sept. 22 — will now be arriving two weeks later, on Oct. 6.

As he explained, the decision sprang from his “dilemma” of being in the midst of his It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage at the same time he’s releasing a new album.

“Okay my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” he explained.

Drake/Instagram

“I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to-date we will be spinning back for sure,” he continued before announcing the new release date. “For All the Dogs October 6th. It’s only right…” he wrote.

Drake originally announced the album’s release date in an Instagram post on Sept. 6, accompanied by a video of his father, Dennis Graham — a.k.a. “Cousin Dennis” — performing classic blues tune “Stormy Monday”.