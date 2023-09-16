A source recently told ET that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer are not officially dating.

ET has reached out to reps for both Taylor and Travis for comment on a recent report that they are, however, hanging out.

Meanwhile, a source tells ET, “Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football.”

Back in July on his podcast, “New Heights”, Travis told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he attempted to shoot his shot with Taylor during a performance at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” the 33-year-old NFL pro shared. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Explaining the bracelet phenomena at Taylor’s shows to his 35-year-old brother, Travis continued, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

That didn’t exactly work out, as Travis noted, “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

The 33-year-old singer is presumably single at the moment, but was in a relationship with 32-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn for six years. In April, ET exclusively revealed that the two had called it quits. She then briefly dated 34-year-old British singer Matty Healy from The 1975 but they went their separate ways in June.

