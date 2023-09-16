Sofía Vergara undergoes a dramatic transformation in the first-look photos of the actress in Netflix’s upcoming limited series “Griselda”.

In the pics, the Emmy-nominated star debuts dark curly hair paired with ’70s and ’80s fashion for her role as infamous Miami drug lord, Griselda Blanco.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda in episode 102 of “Griselda”. — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

“‘Griselda’ is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, a devoted mother who created one of the most profitable cartels in history,” reads the official synopsis. “Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.'”

The series is executive produced by and stars Vergara, 51, in the titular role. The “Modern Family” alum and executive producer, Luis Balaguer, had been developing the project for eight years at Latin World Entertainment before bringing it to Netflix. On the project, Vergara is joined by fellow Colombian native Andrés Baiz who will direct all six, 50-minute-long episodes of the limited drama.

See more of Vergara’s dark makeover in the first-look pics below:

Sofia Vergara as Griselda in episode 101 of “Griselda”. — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Sofia Vergara as Griselda in episode 101 of “Griselda”. — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Sofia Vergara as Griselda in episode 104 of “Griselda”. — Photo: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix

Sofia Vergara as Griselda in episode 101 of “Griselda”. — Photo: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix

Sofia Vergara as Griselda in episode 105 of “Griselda”. — Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator Eric Newman said Vergara has been wanting to showcase a different side of herself by playing Blanco long before “Modern Family” came to an end in 2020.

“She had collected tons of images and stories and people who knew her,” he told the outlet. “And she had really gone deep on someone who felt the pressure that she felt. I think that she really understood what it was like. She’s got a son and she came to this country as a young mother with not much of a plan.”

Meanwhile, Baiz applauded Vergara’s desire to pursue her most dramatic gig to date.

“This was a chance to reinvent herself and step out of her comfort zone, which was very brave of her,” the director said. “She knew she had to dive in completely into this role and feel insecure and afraid, but she knew that all she had was her work, that she had to push herself to the limit.”

“Griselda” marks Vergara’s first TV role — announced back in November 2021 — since her divorce from ex Joe Manganiello.

Sofia Vergara transforms in this limited series, inspired by Griselda Blanco – a woman who rose from obscurity to become 'the Godmother' of the underworld. Witness her lethal blend of charm and ruthlessness in this captivating series. Coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/RCvcBR1a0A — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 12, 2023

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about,” Vergara said in the 2021 Netflix press release, announcing her role. “We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen.”

The project reunites the creative team behind “Narcos” — Newman and Baiz. The gritty 2015 series chronicled the rise of the cocaine trade in Colombia and the gripping real-life stories of the drug kingpins of the late 1980s, plus the corroborative efforts of law enforcement to meet them head on in brutal, bloody conflict. The three-season drama — available to stream on Netflix — stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook as DEA agents and Wagner Moura as Pablo Escobar.

“Griselda” premieres January 2024 on Netflix.