The 2023 Canadian Country Music Awards were a sensational event filled with music, excitement and well-deserved winners.
Hosted by the dynamic duo, The Reklaws, the awards show was broadcast live on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV App on Saturday, September 16 at 8 PM ET.
The event occurred in Hamilton, Ontario, marking the city’s seventh time hosting Country Music Week and the CCMA Awards.
The star-studded lineup of performers wowed the audience, including multi-platinum entertainer Dean Brody, 2x CCMA Award winner Jade Eagleson and the Canadian platinum-certified group James Barker Band, among many more.
Eagleson steamrolled the night with three wins, including Entertainer of the Year. Tenille Townes took home her fifth win for Female Artist of the Year to tie him.
Check out the full winner’s list below, with each winner’s name in bold:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Dean Brody
Jade Eagelson
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
Shania Twain
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Planes Don’t Wait – Shawn Austin
Four Good Years – Andrew Hyatt
Good Ol’ Days – The Reklaws
Tim & The Glory Boys – Tim & The Glory Boys
Talk To Time – Tim Hicks
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tenille Arts
Lindsay Ell
MacKenzie Porter
Tenille Townes
Shania Twain
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
High Valley
Hunter Brothers
James Barker Band
The Reklaws
Tim & The Glory Boys
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dean Brody
Jade Eagelson
Brett Kissel
Josh Ross
Dallas smith
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dax
Nate Haller
Griffen Palmer
Orville Peck
Josh Ross
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Where’d You Learn How To Do That – Dean Brody
Right On Time – Lindsay Ell
Wastin’ Whiskey – James Barker Band
Wild As Her – Tyler Joe Miller
11 Beers – The Reklaws feat. Jake Owen
On A Different Night – Josh Ross
TD AEROPLAN VISA FANS’ CHOICE AWARD
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
James Barker Band
Tim Hicks
High Valley
Brett Kissel
The Reklaws
Josh Ross
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
TOP SELLING ALBUM OF THE YEAR
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
TOP SELLING CANADIAN ALBUM OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT
Good Ol’ Days – The Reklaws
TOP SELLING CANADIAN SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Dear Alcohol – Dax
COUNTRY MUSIC PROGRAM OR SPECIAL OF THE YEAR
Christmas Time with Tenille Townes 2022 (Sony Music Entertainment (Canada) Inc)
ALTERNATIVE COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A Traveler’s Lament – Kyle McKearney
VIDEO OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY STINGRAY
Float – Tim & The Glory Boys
SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR, PRESENTED BY SOCAN
Bryan Adams, Daniel Tashian, Tenille Townes, Kate York
Song: The Thing That Wrecks You (Performed by: Tenille Townes featuring Bryan Adams)
MUSICAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR (TIE)
Do This Life – High Valley, Alison Krauss
One Too – Dallas Smith & MacKenzie Porter
INNOVATIVE CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR, PRESENTED BY FLAIR AIRLINES
Jade Eagleson – “She Don’t Know” Wedding Contest
2023 CANADIAN COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME® INDUCTEES
Brian Edwards (Stan Klees Builder)
Jason McCoy (Artist)
2023 GARY SLAIGHT MUSIC HUMANITARIAN AWARD
Dean Brody