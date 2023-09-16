Click to share this via email

Tenille Townes and Train's Pat Monahan at the 2023 CCMA Awards.

Ahead of the 2023 Canadian Country Music Awards, Tenille Townes and Train frontman Pat Monahan stopped to chat on the red carpet with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about working together on their song “I Know”.

“She’s a wonderful human being but her voice is amazing. Her song writing is great.”

Monahan shared what makes Townes the “perfect partner”.

“Well she’s a wonderful human being but her voice is amazing. Her song writing is great. Like, I wanna just hang out with her,” he gushed over the Canadian singer. “She’s gonna be close to where I live soon and I’m gonna bug her to come and have lunch with her every song she records.”

Pat Monahan at the 2023 CCMA Awards. — Photo: Courtesy of CCMA Awards

“I’m really excited about that, honestly. Thank you,” Townes chimed in. “I can’t wait.”

“The singing with this guy is just a blast.”

The country star, 29, added that she found a CCMAs “party partner” in Monahan.

“I got mine,” she said, pointing to Monahan, 54. “We’re ready to go.”

Tenille Townes and Train’s Pat Monahan at the 2023 CCMA Awards. — Photo: Courtesy of CCMA Awards

“The singing with this guy is just a blast,” Townes added. “That’s what I’m really looking forward to tonight.”

Tenille Townes at the 2023 CCMA Awards. — Photo: Courtesy of CCMA Awards

“I know” was released on June 23. The track also features rapper and singer, Bryce Vine.

Townes and Monahan will both light up the stage at the 2023 CCMA Awards, airing Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

See more of our interview with Townes and Monahan in the clip below.