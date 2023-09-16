The 'Female Artist of the Year' nominee stunned in a peachy bodycon halter dress.

Lindsay Ell’s 2023 CCMA nomination for Single Of The Year alongside Canadian country queen Shania Twain feels like “a good pat on the back.”

“I never even fathomed of like getting on stage and winning awards and accepting awards.”

The Canadian-American country pop singer, who took home the Single Of The Year award for her song “Right On Time”, shared how it felt to be up against Twain for the award.

“It’s always just such an honour to be nominated. I know people always say that but we work so hard,” Ell, 34, told ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante on the CCMA red carpet prior to the show.

“To be nominated with Shania in the same category, it’s just such a crazy thing to be able to celebrate.”

The ‘Female Artist of the Year’ nominee stunned in a peachy bodycon halter dress. — Photo: CCMA Awards

The singer-songwriter from Calgary, Alberta shared that she’s “just so so grateful” for the nomination, describing it as “a nice kudos, like, you’re on the right track. Keep doing it.”

“Nights like tonight are a good pat on the back,” she added.

