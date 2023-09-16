Jenna and Stuart Walker of The Reklaws hit the 2023 CCMAs red carpet on Saturday in Hamilton, Ontario, as they prepare to step up to the event’s hosting podium for the evening of country music celebration.

“We’re trying to take in every moment because we know how special it would’ve been to our 10-year-ago selves.”

While donning royally blue fits, the Ontario-born siblings stopped for a chat on the bustling carpet with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante.

The night is a full-circle moment for the country music duo as they’ve been fans of the CCMAs for years.

READ MORE: The Reklaws’ Stuart Walker Gets Engaged To Lindsay Couture

“It’s pretty wild. We’re trying to take in every moment because we know how special it would’ve been to our 10-year-ago selves,” reflected Jenna. “We’ve worked really hard to be here and those younger selves are watching us and they’re really proud, I think.”

However, despite the personal triumph of hosting a show they always admired, there’s still an element of “imposter syndrome,” explains the duo.

“We hired a stage coach,” revealed Stuart. “I was explaining that you guys, like Ryan Seacrest, are those personalities. I wanna be like that,” he continued, pointing to Bustamante.

READ MORE: The Reklaws’ Jenna Walker Marries Childhood Sweetheart In Stunning Beach Ceremony

“He said, ‘But they hired you, because you’re you. You don’t have to be Ryan Seacrest, you don’t need to be these people. You are you. So just be authentically yourself and everyone will love it.’ So, that’s the best piece of advice I was given.”

On top of hosting the ceremony, The Reklaws are also nominated for the Fans Choice Awards, Album of the Year, Musical Collaboration of the Year, Single of the Year and Group or Duo of the Year.