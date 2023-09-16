It wouldn’t be a country music party without a little bit of Carly.

Dazzling for every camera in a strapless pink mini dress which featured a feathery hem, Carly Pearce strutted her heels towards ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante for a one-on-one chat before heading into Saturday night’s CCMAs in Hamilton, Ontario.

READ MORE: Maren Morris Explains Her Decision To Leave Country Music: ‘I Can’t Bail Water Out Of This Sinking Ship Anymore’

“My production manager, he’s quite the runner. So we went down, and we had a 6-mile run this morning. So I’m feeling good and tired,” explained the Kentucky native about how she prepped for the coveted ceremony.

“I think she has an incredible voice and I’m sure that she’ll find whatever she’s searching for.”

As one country superstar sparkles in the spotlight, another one – Maren Morris – recently decided to step away from the country music scene publicly.

READ MORE: Tim McGraw Shares His Cheat Meal Confessions And More

Morris, who recently dropped her new EP, The Bridge, expressed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Friday that she believes country music is “burning itself down” with its inability to acknowledge its racist and misogynistic roots. She then declared she would be distancing herself from the country music scene going forward.

“Gosh, I mean if that’s what she wants to do, she’s gotta follow her truth, you know,” responded Pearce about the Morris’ thoughts. “And I think she has an incredible voice and I’m sure that she’ll find whatever she’s searching for, you know.”