For their latest date night, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoyed a casual night out in New York City.

On Friday evening, the rumoured couple were photographed leaving Cosme — a sleek Mexican eatery — where they grabbed a bite to eat together after being spotted earlier in the day leaving Electric Lady Studios.

Jenner rocked a cozy fall outfit, donning black pants with a grey knit sweater featuring colourful flowers. She paired the look with black loafers, sunglasses and a large tan-coloured handbag.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny sported a pair of light-wash denim jeans with a white T-shirt and a matching unbuttoned shirt. The Puerto Rican rapper also donned a backwards baseball cap on his head.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny after a dinner date at “Cosme” in NYC pic.twitter.com/hiiBJttyGz — Kendall & Benito (@kenitoarchive) September 16, 2023

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner seen leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City. 📸 pic.twitter.com/jExhp6Vehk — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) September 16, 2023

The spotting comes after the pair enjoyed another dinner date on Wednesday as they were seen leaving the A-lister Italian restaurant, Carbone.

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner leaving the restaurant Carbone in New York, NY tonight pic.twitter.com/7jqotpwaPR — Benito🤎 (@badbunnyclipss) September 14, 2023

Since Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in February, the two have been spotted several times, including a horseback riding date, a Met Gala afterparty, Coachella and more. More recently, the couple put on a rare display as they packed on the PDA during one of Drake’s concerts and ventured off on a romantic trip to Idaho where sources claim they seemed “in love.”

Earlier this week, an interview with Bad Bunny was published by Vanity Fair, in which he took a swipe at anyone criticizing who he dates amid his rumoured romance with Jenner.