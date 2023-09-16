Ontario-born Josh Ross pulled up to the 2023 CCMAs in Hamilton on Saturday night with a red solo cup in hand and he definitely had a celebratory reason to put it to use.

The “Trouble” singer-songwriter, 27, donned a silver necklace and a dapper grey suit to the ceremony and boasted six nominations in major categories, including Male Artist of the Year and Single of the Year.

Ross eventually took home the coveted trophy for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

“I’m just very blessed to be nominated.”

Though we know he swept in that category, Ross wasn’t too confident in his acceptance speech skills before the show, which he admitted during a red-carpet chat with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante.

“When I grew up, public speaking in class, I’d be the one shaking and freaking out,” he recalled.

His red solo cup will certainly take in some drinks as he revealed his afterparty plans: “My buddy Dalton Dover is up here from the U.S., so I think I’m gonna lean on him to have a little fun later on, for sure.”

The 2023 CCMAs aired on Saturday on CTV.