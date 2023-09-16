James Barker, Taylor Abram, Connor Stephen and Bobby Martin of the James Barker Band packed their bags and landed in Hamilton, Ontario, for country music’s biggest night in Canada: the 2023 CCMAs.

While posing for the red carpet’s camera flashes, the group paused to chat with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, discussing their gratitude for being nominated in the Best Group or Duo category and Fans’ Choice, which they eventually won.

“CCMA feels like coming home,” declared Barker as he donned a white shirt and black bolo. “I mean, it literally is coming home.”

“We know how lucky we are to be doing what we’re doing and who got us here.

“We’ve done this enough times to know what losing feels like,” explained Martin of their chances of winning or not tonight. “If we do get a win, honestly, it’s surreal. Just being nominated is like the most important thing.”

Foreshadowing their future win, the band mentioned that the most important win for them tonight would be taking home the Fans’ Choice award.

On the topic of the age-old award show acceptance speech, Barker added that he “usually gets stuck doing the talking.”

When the afterparty shenanigans eventually kick off, the boys are looking towards Nate Hall, Meghan Patrick and Matt Lange.

“Meghan goes hard.”